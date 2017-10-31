Bag thief at Dunman Food Centre caught on camera, police investigating

SINGAPORE - A man was caught on camera stealing a sling bag at Dunman Food Centre on Sunday (Oct 29).

Footage of the incident was posted on Facebook by Mr Hing Yi Quan, 27, co-owner of Dragon City Claypot Frog Porridge, that evening.

The CCTV footage showed the bespectacled man with a beard, dressed in a polo T-shirt, shorts and slippers, lingering around the stall.

At first, he tried to grab the bag but someone walked by so he pulled his hand back.

Then, he grabbed the bag when he thought no one was looking and walked off.

Mr Hing told The Straits Times that the incident happened at 7.10pm and that the blue coloured sling bag belonged to a 23-year-old female employee.

"It was during the peak period on Sunday night and the dinner crowd was coming in. I was cooking so I wasn't looking," he said.

He said that they initially thought he was a customer waiting to order food and so did not bother about him too much.

"After about five to 10 minutes, we realised the bag was missing. It had my employee's wallet, house key and identification card inside."

They then called the police to the scene.

The police said it was alerted to the case of dishonest misappropriation of property at 271 Onan Road - the address of Dunman Food Centre - at about 7.30pm.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information can provide them at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All details will remain confidential.

Mr Hing said while he does not know who the suspect is, he will recognised him "if I see him again".

"I don't know what to feel. I just hope we can get it (the bag) back for my employee."