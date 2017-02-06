'Back-end' media team gets spotlight at annual police awards ceremony

SINGAPORE - Capturing the essence of police work through the lens of a video camera can be tedious, especially when it involves spending hours on the ground, and more time in the office to edit the video.

In October last year (2016), the Singapore Police Force's Media Production Team shot 12-hours of video footage to produce a 3min 30 second clip featuring a multi-agency, island-wide counter terrorism exercise.

Given that it does back-end work that doesn't often get the spotlight or recognition, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jimmy Law is pleasantly surprised that the Media Production Team he heads has received a team commendation at an annual police awards ceremony on Monday morning (Feb 6).

"I didn't expect my team to win this award because we're not front-line personnel. But being back-end and to be recognised for our hard work... I have to thank my team," said DSP Law, 49, whose team comprises four regular officers and four full-time national servicemen.

The ceremony, held at the Home Team Academy in Old Choa Chu Kang Road, featured seven special commendations, along with those given to 51 individuals and 58 teams.

Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck presented the commendation certificates to individuals and teams for their outstanding work during the period of Jan 1 to June 30 last year.

Other awardees came from front-line units in the Singapore Police Force and Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force.

Awards also recognised efforts by individual officers such as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Low Way Kee from the Jurong Division.

He said receiving a commendation for his leadership role as Officer in Charge of a team of investigating officers was an "honour". He saw it as a duty to motivate his team even though the odds are against them in some cases.

ASP Low said: "Naturally, (on longer investigations) they get tired when burning the midnight oil. It's physically and mentally draining... But I have to stay calm to provide guidance to my investigators."

Likewise, Corporal (Cpl) Rohani Ahmad, who joined Certis Cisco's Auxiliary Police Force in 1982, received an award for Upholding High Standards of Integrity.

She had found a blue waist pouch while on night duty at the West Departure Gate at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on May 26 last year.

She passed the pouch - containing over S$10,000 worth of foreign currency, credit cards and a passport - to a customer service officer at a nearby information counter.

Cpl Rohani, 53, said losing your valuables in a foreign country can be distressing, having lost her mobile phone which she regarded as "invaluable" as it contained key contact details. Her phone was never found.

Luckily, the pouch's owner, a male Caucasian in his 40s, stepped forward after an announcement over the public address system.

Cpl Rohani said: "He told me that he was grateful he had lost the pouch in Singapore."