Baby trapped in car with keys inside at Singapore Expo carpark

SINGAPORE - A baby was trapped in a vehicle at a carpark at Singapore Expo on Sunday evening (April 15), with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers called to the scene.

The one-year-old was locked inside the car and trapped for half an hour, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 5.40pm at the carpark near Expo Hall 5.

The Straits Times understands that SCDF officers responded to a call for help, but by the time they arrived, their assistance was no longer required.

The parents of the child had reportedly turned away for a while and the baby was locked in the car, with the keys inside.

However, a relative soon arrived with a spare key and unlocked the vehicle.

The child was not injured.

Earlier this month, a three-year-old boy accidentally locked himself in his father's car for half an hour at a carpark in Toa Payoh.

The boy was rescued by SCDF officers.

Last month, a three-month-old baby girl locked in a parked car was rescued after her father smashed a window of the vehicle with a hammer.