AYE crash couple to recuperate with families in Malaysia

The Malaysian couple who were hurt two weeks ago in an ill-fated crash along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) will have to live apart as they recover from their injuries.

Mr Teh Tze Yong was riding a motorcycle with his wife Janice Choo as a pillion rider when a Mercedes- Benz came hurtling towards them.

The couple, both 34, have been discharged from hospital but will be living apart for at least six months so that family members can continue to care for them.

Madam Choo, who works as an administration officer, left National University Hospital last Wednesday while Mr Teh, a driver at a logistics company, was discharged on New Year's Eve.

Madam Choo fractured her left leg while her husband had fractures on both hands and injuries to three fingers.

UNDETERRED I don't want to let the incident stop me from living here. I definitely hope to return to Singapore to work, as my colleagues and the people here have been very nice to me. MADAM JANICE CHOO

The couple, who have been working in Singapore for 10 years, will not be returning to their flat in the Pioneer area just yet.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, Madam Choo said she has been staying at her aunt's flat in Pioneer since leaving the hospital, while her husband has moved in with his uncle in Woodlands.

"After our check-up this week, I will be going back to Ipoh and my husband to Yong Peng to recover. It's easier for our families," she said.

They hope they will both be well enough in about six months' time to attend a relative's wedding in Malaysia together.

Mr Teh has not yet seen the video footage of the incident, which was captured by a motorist's dashboard camera and later went viral. "I can't bring myself to watch it. I still feel scared and in shock," he said.

But Madam Choo said: "I don't want to let the incident stop me from living here. I definitely hope to return to Singapore to work, as my colleagues and the people here have been very nice to me."

On Dec 20, businessman Lim Chai Heng, 53, was charged with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving for his role in the accident that claimed one life.