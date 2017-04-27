AWWA holds inclusive sports day for children with disabilities

SINGAPORE - Seven-year-old Nur Iman Sirajdeen got the chance to play a bit of rugby on Thursday (April 27) with his father despite his disability.

He lay on a board fitted with wheels and rolled to his friend next in line to simulate "diving" during a real rugby game.

Together with his father, he also participated in a parent-child game passing the rugby ball while forming a human chain.

The special sports day for children with disabilities was held at AWWA School on Thursday (April 27).

A total of 280 students, aged seven to 18, with special needs or physical disabilities competed in a variety of modified sports such as soccer, volleyball and rugby.

Although competitive sports are widely available to typically-developing children in mainstream schools, it is less common for children with disabilities despite it being a beneficial activity, said AWWA.

It added that it aimed to provide modified sports to children with special needs or physical disabilities to allow them to engage in friendly competitions to gain confidence and learn teamwork.