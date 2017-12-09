Avoid all travel to Gaza, Ministry of Foreign Affairs says

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are advised to avoid all travel to Gaza amid unrest in the area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a travel advisory on Saturday (Dec 9).

Skirmishes and clashes had broken out after United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Dec 6) that the US recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

At least two people were killed and dozens others wounded on Friday.

MFA has advised Singaporeans to avoid non-essential travel to the West Bank, including Bethlehem, Jericho and Ramallah, and Israel's borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Those who do visit Jerusalem should "exercise a high degree of caution", especially in the Old City and in East Jerusalem, it said.

MFA advised Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and the Palestinian Territories to remain vigilant and closely monitor the local news and developments.

They should also heed the instructions of local authorities, avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, and take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance.

MFA encouraged Singaporeans to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so the ministry may contact them in case of emergencies.

Those who need consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact Singapore's Consulate-General in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA duty office.

The numbers for the Consulate-General are +972-(3) 6476-159 / 5475-109 and +972-5444-9908-1, while the MFA duty office numbers are +65 6379-8800 / 8855.