Aviation industry pay continues to improve

The median gross monthly salaries for workers in aviation services were higher than the national median gross monthly salary in 2016, according to a manpower survey done by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

And these wages are competitive when benchmarked nationally and will continue to improve, said Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport, yesterday.

The salaries range from $3,500 to $4,000 (without Central Provident Fund contribution), according to the CAAS. Mr Ng was speaking at the Aviation Open House held at the Suntec convention centre.

The biennial event showcases career and education opportunities in the aviation industry, which currently contributes 6 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product, Mr Ng noted.

The CAAS has been working closely with 18 companies, such as Certis Cisco Aviation Security and Garuda Robotics, to redesign existing airport jobs and raise overall productivity.

With the introduction of new technology such as mobile devices, robotic equipment and autonomous vehicles, among other things, Mr Ng said they promise better paying jobs and less physically taxing roles for aviation workers in the future.

CAAS will also be launching a new course, the Higher Nitec in Airport Operations, in April next year that will prepare students to work in airport ground-handling services.

It also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Scout Association to provide scouts with exposure to aviation, through activities such as flight experiences and aeromodelling