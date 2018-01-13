AVA probes neglect of 9 cats in Boon Lay flat

Published
1 hour ago

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is probing a case of pet negligence after nine cats were found in deplorable conditions in a Boon Lay rental flat.

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was told about the case on Dec 29 last year, and a mediator had immediately reported it to various agencies.

On top of the terrible conditions, the nine cats had no food, CWS said.

In response to queries, AVA said yesterday that it was investigating the case.

The society said the tenant of the flat subsequently abandoned the animals in the void deck, and this was spotted by a volunteer who had been feeding them daily through a gap in a window.

The cats, which were not sterilised, were found "shivering in fear downstairs", said CWS.

A resident has adopted two cats while the remaining seven were impounded. AVA is working with CWS to rehome them.

Anyone with information on the case, such as photos or videos, can contact AVA on 1800-476-1600. All information provided will be treated as confidential, it said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2018, with the headline 'AVA probes neglect of 9 cats in Boon Lay flat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get an internationally recognised education right here in Singapore
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals