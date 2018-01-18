AVA probe as cat found stabbed in mouth dies

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is investigating a gruesome cat death in Jurong earlier this month.

The stray cat, which residents had named Orni, was found bleeding at Block 412, Pandan Gardens, at around 6pm on Jan 5.

A 59-year-old cleaner, Ms Wu Caifang, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Jan 13 that she found Orni covered in blood. She and a neighbour took it to the vet, who found a deep stab wound in the roof of the cat's mouth, which seemed to have been caused by a knife.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the cat died just as the vet was about to inject it with sedatives to ease its pain. It put up a struggle before it died, leading it to bleed from its left eye. It is believed that the cat died due to a severe loss of blood.

Ms Wu said the cat had been roaming the block for 14 years and was a tame and friendly animal. "Orni had a fixed routine. Every morning, it would go upstairs to look for a few other cats and in the evening, it would return downstairs to wait for its food," she said.

She was not sure where in the block the cat got hurt, but she found bloodstains on one of the staircases.

A resident said this was the first time she had heard of a cat death in the estate, adding that many of the residents are cat lovers.

AVA said it is investigating the incident. Those who have information on this case can contact AVA on 1800-476-1600. All information provided will be kept confidential.