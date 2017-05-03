Automobile Association of Singapore Academy, AIG offer discounts to drivers ranked low risk after online assessment

SINGAPORE - Safe drivers can now look forward to discounts on their car insurance policies with AIG Singapore.

The AAS Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Automobile Association of Singapore, and insurance provider AIG Singapore have come up with online risk assessment form for drivers.

The assessment takes about 25 minutes and covers four areas of driving proficiency: attitude, knowledge, concentration and observation, and hazard perception. There are 12 questions for each section.

Upon completing the assessment, drivers will be assigned a low, medium, or high risk status, based on their responses.

Drivers who are identified as "low risk" will receive a 15 per cent discount. .

This is in addition to discounts of up to 15 per cent that AIG Singapore customers are already awarded based on their safe driving scores on AIG's On the Go driving app.

AIG and AAS Academy said they hope that the new assessment would encourage safe driving habits given that data by the Traffic Police shows an increase in the number of road accident-related injuries rising to a five-year high of 8,277 in 2016.

Mr Manik Bucha, head of auto insurance at AIG Singapore, says the partnership with AA Singapore is another step towards fostering safer driving habits in Singapore.

"We see this as a great opportunity to reward safe drivers by turning their good road safety habits into cost savings for their vehicle insurance premiums," he said.