Aussie ministers in S'pore for high-level talks

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and other key ministers from the country will attend a high-level bilateral dialogue in Singapore today.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry (Trade) Minister Lim Hng Kiang and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will represent the Republic at the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee.

Accompanying Ms Bishop at the dialogue will be Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne, and Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo.

Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Bishop will co-chair the dialogue, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released yesterday.

At the meeting, the ministers are expected to review bilateral cooperation efforts, including the implementation of the Singapore- Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They will also exchange views on international and regional political, economic and security developments.

Singapore and Australia have taken turns hosting the dialogue, which started about 20 years ago in October 1996, and is now in its 10th edition.

It builds on the "positive momentum" in bilateral relations from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's official visit to the Republic in June for the second Singapore-Australia Leaders' Summit, the statement said.

The Australian delegation will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today, and will be hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Later in the day, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Foreign and Second Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Ms Bishop will co-chair the Singapore-Australia High-Level Women's Dialogue.