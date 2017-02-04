askST: Limit intake of instant noodles and add healthier ingredients

Reader Tan Pin Ho wrote in to ask whether the consumption of instant noodles is harmful to health. He said: "I have been eating instant noodles quite often because of its convenience and affordability. However, I read a few articles about the harm caused to our health by consuming instant noodles. If this is true, why was there no warning to the public or some kind of control by the authorities?"

Food writer Eunice Quek finds out.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital's dietitian, Miss Seow Vi Vien, says: "The nutritional quality of instant noodles is of concern because it contains a high amount of fat, saturated fat and sodium, as well as little fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals."

However, there is no recommended intake for instant noodles because it is not considered a replacement for meals.

Miss Seow notes that one packet of instant noodles prepared with a full sachet of pre-mixed seasoning can easily contain up to 1,700mg of sodium - about 85 per cent of the recommended daily amount of sodium intake. Excessive consumption of salt/sodium can increase a person's risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

A person who consumes only three servings of instant noodles daily will be malnourished over time as he will not get the required amount of nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals to support health. So, consider limiting intake of instant noodles to one to two times a week, Miss Seow suggests.

Her advice: Read the food label and pick a product with lower sodium, saturated and total fat content. Or watch your calorie intake and select a smaller portion. Koka's purple wheat noodles, for instance, has the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Healthier Choice Symbol (HCS).

The HCS guides Singaporeans when they are grocery shopping to incorporate healthier options in their diet. An HPB spokesman says products with the symbol are higher in whole grains and calcium, while lower in sugar, saturated fat and sodium, compared to similar products from the same category.

Similarly, instant noodles carrying the HCS contains at least 25 per cent less sodium, or at least 10 per cent more whole grains, compared to similar products from the same category.

To make an instant-noodle meal healthier, Miss Seow recommends adding vegetables, lean meat, fish, egg or tofu, and using a quarter or half a portion of seasoning instead of the full packet. Garnish such as spring onion or coriander can be added to enhance taste.

She says: "If you are using the instant version that does not require cooking, avoid consuming all the soup to help you reduce salt/sodium intake and include vegetables and a protein source like egg on the side. If you can't include vegetables, then make sure to catch up on your vegetable intake at the next meal."