AsiaOne wins six awards for excellence on the web

Social news site AsiaOne picked up six awards at this year's W3 Awards, which honours creative excellence on the web.

The site, run by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), clinched two gold awards. It won the gold award for Website Features: User Interface, as well as for Website Features: Structure and Navigation.

It also won four silvers - among them one for general website categories for news, and one for website features for user experience.

The awards - by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in the United States - recognise creative and marketing professionals behind outstanding websites, videos and marketing programmes.

AsiaOne was started in 1995 as a news portal, and its win comes after a major rebranding exercise in May when it unveiled a new look and logo, as well as a focus on social news and trending topics in Singapore, Malaysia and the region.

The site has won three other awards since then - the Award of Excellence at the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards in May; and a silver award for Best Website by a Media Owner, as well as a bronze for Best Corporate Branding at the 2017 Spark Awards in August.

Last month, it was ranked as the most improved brand among millennials, according to the YouGov Brand Index.

Said Ms Sumiko Tan, managing editor of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group: "The six awards cover not just design of the site but also user experience and content. The AsiaOne team worked hard on the redesign and we're delighted their work has been recognised."

Said AsiaOne editor Karen Lim: "The awards are significant as it shows a close collaboration between visual designers, editorial and product teams, in creating an award-winning site that not only features news but also showcases web creativity too.

"The different teams working behind the scenes at AsiaOne truly deserve these awards for their creative excellence and innovation."