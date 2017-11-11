AsiaOne wins six awards at 2017 W3 awards

SINGAPORE - Social news site AsiaOne picked up six awards at this year's W3 Awards, which honours creative excellence on the web.

The site, run by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), clinched two gold awards for website features.

It won the gold award for Website Features: User Interface, as well as gold for Website Features: Structure and Navigation.

It also won a silver for general website categories for news, and for website features for its user experience.

A video story on "Singapore's No. 1 military buff who spent $80,000 on his collection", which ran in February this year (2017), scored a silver award for online video interview and another one for video features editing.

Now in its 12th year, the W3 awards - organised by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in the United States - recognises the creative and marketing professionals behind outstanding websites, videos and marketing programmes.

First started in 1995 as a news portal, AsiaOne's win comes six months after a major rebranding exercise, when it unveiled a new look and logo, as well as a focus on social news and trending topics in Singapore, Malaysia and the region.

The site has won three other awards since its revamp in May 2017.

In May, AsiaOne received the Award of Excellence at the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards, and three months later, it picked up a silver award for Best Website by a Media Owner, as well as a bronze for Best Corporate Branding at the 2017 Spark Awards.

In October, it was ranked as the most improved brand among millennials, according to the YouGov Brand Index, beating other established brands such as Lazada and Sephora.

Said Ms Sumiko Tan, managing editor of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group: "The six awards cover not just design of the site but also user experience and content. The AsiaOne team worked hard on the redesign and we're delighted their work has been recognised."

Said AsiaOne editor Karen Lim: "The awards are significant as it shows a close collaboration between visual designers, editorial and product teams, in creating an award-winning site that not only features news but also showcases web creativity too..

"The different teams working behind the scenes at AsiaOne truly deserve these awards for their creative excellence and innovation."