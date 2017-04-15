As the world watches on live YouTube stream, April the giraffe finally gives birth

Millions of viewers from all over the world have been waiting in anticipation for the birth of a giraffe calf in New York.

And the wait is finally over.

April, a 15-year-old reticulated giraffe, finally gave birth to her fourth calf at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, after 15 months.

A live stream set up by Animal Adventure Park on Feb 10 attracted zoologists, animal experts and just curious fans from all over the world to watch April's progress as she waits for the birth in her stall at the park.

The live feed was briefly banned by YouTube due to complaints of "nudity and sexual content" by animal activists, but the stream was restored two weeks later.

CBS News reported that over one million viewers were watching the live stream on YouTube as the giraffe finally gave birth on Saturday morning shortly before 10am (10pm Singapore time) after being in labour for about two hours.

Apart from the live stream on YouTube, April's fans have even paid for Animal Adventures text alert system, where they were updated on April's progress when she was in labour. Subscribers will also be the first to find out the sex of the new-born calf before the rest of the world.

April will raise her calf naturally for six to 10 months, before the calf is moved to another facility for a breeding programme, according to the BBC.

However, Oliver, the father, will not be raising the calf in any way. According to the park, male giraffes "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable".

The park will hold a contest via social media to name the new calf.