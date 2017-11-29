Art for a cause

President Halimah Yacob, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng (second from far left), former minister Mah Bow Tan (in grey jacket), and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui looking at two paintings yesterday by Raffles Fine Arts Auctioneers executive director Timothy Chionh (far left). They were at the fifth edition of the President's Charity Art Exhibition, which has raised about $110,000 for the President's Challenge this year, more than its target of $100,000. Madam Halimah was the guest of honour at the event, held at the Japanese Association of Singapore. Mr Chionh's paintings, titled Leave Your Treasures To PC (President's Challenge) and Happiness Is Some Peace And Quiet, were part of the exhibition, which featured 40 artworks. Madam Halimah joined Raffles Fine Arts Auctioneers founding chairman Lim Sew Yong and beneficiaries from the Ain Society in several art activities. The exhibition is open to the public from 9am to 5pm today, and admission is free.