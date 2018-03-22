Army welcomes new chief at parade

Major-General Melvyn Ong Su Kiat (centre) handing over the command symbol to Brigadier-General Goh Si Hou at a ceremony at Pasir Laba Camp yesterday. BG Goh takes over as Chief of Army from MG Ong, who had held the position since 2016. BG Goh, 40, pr
PHOTO: MINDEF
Published
Mar 22, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Major-General Melvyn Ong Su Kiat (centre) handing over the command symbol to Brigadier-General Goh Si Hou at a ceremony at Pasir Laba Camp yesterday. BG Goh takes over as Chief of Army from MG Ong, who had held the position since 2016. BG Goh, 40, previously served as commander of the 6th division, where he oversaw the development of a Combined Arms Training Centre. Almost 1,000 soldiers, comprising two guard of honour contingents from the Commando and Guards formations, as well as 10 supporting contingents, participated in the parade. Tomorrow, MG Ong, 43, will replace Lieutenant-General Perry Lim Cheng Yeow, 46, (left, in the background) as Chief of Defence Force.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2018, with the headline 'Army welcomes new chief at parade'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online