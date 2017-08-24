Architect and film-maker clinch Her World awards

Singapore's first woman to be appointed the head honcho of a top five architecture firm here has been named Woman of the Year by women's magazine Her World.

Ms Angelene Chan, 53, is the chief executive officer of DP Architects, which has more than 1,300 employees.

Film-maker Kirsten Tan, who directed a film about an elephant that won a prestigious Sundance award, was named Her World Young Woman Achiever.

The women received their awards at a gala dinner at Shangri-La Hotel attended by 400 people, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

Buildings that Ms Chan has worked on here include Wisma Atria and Resorts World Sentosa.

She won the President's Design Award in 2009 and 2015.

Her World is a monthly women's magazine published by SPH Magazines. The magazine has been giving out the Her World Woman of the Year award since 1991. It is meant to recognise a woman whose outstanding achievements have brought her to public notice and earned her wide respect.

Past recipients include Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee and Madam Halimah Yacob, who has just announced her presidential bid.

On joining the ranks of these women, Ms Chan said: "Winning this award is a total surprise. I had never expected it. You see these women as women who have done great things and I don't see that (about myself) because I'm just doing what I really love to do.

"And if it changes the environment and it touches people's lives, it is a double blessing."

As for Ms Tan, 36, her debut feature film Pop Aye - about a man and his elephant - took three years to make and was released to critical acclaim.

She won a prize for screenwriting at the Sundance Film Festival and also picked up an award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Ms Tan said she wanted to inspire women to not set limits on themselves.

"If anything, I feel I was just merely single-minded and stubborn in pursuing the things that I love - in this case, film," she added.

"My personal wish is that this award can extend to every single girl and young woman out there who's trying to do her own thing."