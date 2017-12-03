Apple issues iOS update to fix bug that crashed phones

Apple has issued a how-to guide for iPhone users facing a glitch after a recent iOS update caused some devices to go into a repetitive reboot.

It also pushed an 11.2 iOS update yesterday to fix the problem.

Earlier in the day, iPhone users affected by the glitch turned up at the Apple Store in Orchard Road.

When The Sunday Times visited the Apple Store at 4pm, there were about 50 people getting help from Apple staff to fix their phones. By 4.30pm, the number of customers had risen to more than 150.

Photos and videos sent by Sunday Times reader Aung Win Htut showed staff demonstrating a temporary fix.

Mr Aung, 42, a Singapore permanent resident from Myanmar, said he realised at around 6am on Saturday that his iPhone 6 plus had downloaded the 11.1.2 software update.

"It automatically shut down, then turned back on again, shut down again, and turned back on again," said the marine engineer.

When he could not find a solution online, he headed to the Apple Store.

Tech sites said the bug was date-related and had been reported by users around the globe.

Users said the issue began when it turned 12.15am yesterday.

Once that time was logged, the iPhone began "respringing" or going through a repetitive soft reboot, 9to5mac.com reported.

The problem affected several iPhone models. A temporary fix required users to manually set the date to a day before the problem started.

Apple issued a how-to guide for users facing the glitch on its support page and pushed an 11.2 iOS update at around 4.30pm.

Lydia Lam and Raffaella Nathan Charles