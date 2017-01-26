Apex court holds off verdict for Kallang duo

The Court of Appeal has agreed to hold off its judgment in the case of two Sarawakians convicted of murder in the 2010 Kallang slashings.

This came in the light of the recent arrest of the final suspect,Donny Meluda, who had been on the run for six years.

The court, comprising Judges of Appeal Chao Hick Tin, Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash, was ready to deliver its verdict yesterday on the fate of Micheal Garing, 28, and Tony Imba, 38.

However, the court agreed to adjourn delivery of the judgment till Feb 27 after defence lawyers asked for a deferment, so that they could interview the alleged accomplice in prison.

Micheal and Tony were part of a gang that went on a late-night robbery spree in the Kallang area in May 2010, severely injuring three victims and killing a fourth.

In 2014, the pair were convicted by the High Court of murdering 41-year-old construction worker Shanmuganathan Dillidurai.

The following year, Micheal was sentenced to death, while Tony was sentenced to life imprisonment and 24 strokes of the cane.

Multiple appeals were filed and heard in September last year. The prosecution appealed against Tony’s sentence, Micheal appealed against his conviction and sentence, and Tony appealed against his conviction.

A third gang member, Hairee Landak, 23, was sentenced in 2013 to 33 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for armed robbery with grievous hurt.

Donny, the fourth suspect, went on the run but was arrested earlier this month in Malaysia and handed to Singapore police last Wednesday.

Now going by the name of Abdul Rahman Abdullah, he was charged with murder last Friday and has been remanded in custody for further investigations.

Yesterday, at a hearing for the court to give its decision on Micheal and Tony, their lawyers, Mr Ramesh Tiwary and Mr Amarick Gill, cited Donny’s arrest in asking the court to defer delivery of its judgment. Mr Tiwary said he wanted to apply to be allowed to interview Donny after the police have completed their investigations.

“His testimony would be relevant... Whatever he says may undermine the prosecution’s case or assist the defence,” he said.

The prosecution did not object.