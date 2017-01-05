Another car filmed driving against traffic

Yet another car has been filmed driving against traffic, this time in Jurong East on Monday.

In a Facebook post by community site Roads.sg yesterday, in-car camera footage of a vehicle in the middle lane shows a car appearing suddenly in the first lane, coming from the opposite direction at 11.10am.

In the video, which was captured at Gateway Drive towards Westgate shopping mall, Mr Bill Tan, the driver of the car going in the correct direction swerves slightly left to avoid the oncoming vehicle and honks to alert the other driver.

Mr Tan, 28, told The Straits Times yesterday that he was fortunate not to have got into an accident. "The road was not so busy so I travelled in the centre lane. If it was on a normal day, I don't know what would have happened. "

The car, which he estimated was going at 50kmh to 60kmh, went by too quickly for him to determine what make it was. But he saw the driver, whom he said appeared to be a man in his 50s.

ST reader Melvin Chng, 39, shared in-car camera footage of another car going against traffic on the same road on Oct 28, 2015.

The surveyor felt the road signs may be unclear, since there have been at least two incidents.

Criminal lawyer Amolat Singh said that such drivers, if caught, can get two to three weeks' jail for committing an act negligently or rashly so as to endanger human safety, or for dangerous driving.

On Dec 19, one man was killed in a horrific crash when a Mercedes was driven against the flow of traffic on Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Lydia Lam