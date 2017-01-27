Annual reunion overseas a family tradition

As families sit down for their reunion dinners at home today, Madam Margaret Low will dine with her 14 closest relatives in Thailand. All 15 of them flew to Bangkok this morning.

Going away for Chinese New Year is an annual affair for the retired tutor and her extended family. "I like that everyone is together, spending time with each other," said Madam Low, 66.

Her late father started the tradition in 1990, taking the entire family to Phuket. It was such a good trip that the practice continued. So, while many people travel to get away for the ChineseNew Year, this family does it to be together.

Over the years, she and her parents, three siblings and their children - in one configuration or another - have been to Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Mauritius, among other places.

As her parents aged, they stayed closer to home. Madam Low's mother, who died in 2015, was able to go on the trip to Taiwan in 2014, at the age of 88.

Now that his grandparents have died, Madam Low's son is continuing the tradition by organising the annual trip. "It's a three-generation thing," said lawyer Paerin Choa, 40. "Grandpa liked having the whole family together. "

This year's trip to Bangkok will have relatives ranging in age from a two-year-old boy to Madam Low, the oldest. She also has a daughter, Ms Dierdre Choa, 39, a computer graphics artist.

Mr Choa said: "Sometimes, we remember a particular year by the place we visited.

"It is something that we talk about when we get together every fortnight. These are memories that everyone treasures."