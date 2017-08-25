Animal sightings in Singapore

What: Turtles

Where: East Coast Park

When: Wednesday

A critically endangered hawksbill turtle was seen laying eggs in the sand. Female turtles lay up to 200 eggs at one time, and the eggs typically hatch after two months.

At another sighting on Wednesday, also at East Coast Park, 32 hatchlings were seen at about 10.30pm, trying to find the sea.

Turtles can be more commonly found in the tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, and have also been regularly sighted along the Singapore Strait.

What: Crocodiles

Where: Changi Beach Park

When: Monday and Wednesday

A crocodile was spotted swimming in the waters near Changi Beach Park by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer Yusaini Abdul Rahim, 41, while out on patrol.

It is possible this was the same crocodile spotted by retired engineer and photographer Ted Lee, 60, earlier this month at Pasir Ris Park.

While crocodiles are normally found in mangroves and freshwater areas, they have also been seen recently in waters off the beach area of the park, and the waters near Sembawang.

What: Parrots

Where: Opposite Pek Kio Market and Food Centre

When: Early April

Blue-crowned hanging parrots and chicks were seen in a nest 5m above the ground. The nest was presumably left by other birds such as woodpeckers as parrots cannot make their own holes to nest in.

While the chicks were not easy to spot, adult parrots returned every hour to feed them.

