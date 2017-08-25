Animal sightings in Singapore

What: Turtles
Where: East Coast Park
When: Wednesday
A critically endangered hawksbill turtle was seen laying eggs in the sand. Female turtles lay up to 200 eggs at one time, and the eggs typically hatch after two months.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
At another sighting on Wednesday, also at East Coast Park, 32 hatchlings were seen at about 10.30pm, trying to find the sea.
Turtles can be more commonly found in the tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, and have also been regularly sighted along the Singapore Strait.
What: Crocodiles
Where: Changi Beach Park
When: Monday and Wednesday
A crocodile was spotted swimming in the waters near Changi Beach Park by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer Yusaini Abdul Rahim, 41, while out on patrol.
It is possible this was the same crocodile spotted by retired engineer and photographer Ted Lee, 60, earlier this month at Pasir Ris Park.
While crocodiles are normally found in mangroves and freshwater areas, they have also been seen recently in waters off the beach area of the park, and the waters near Sembawang.
What: Parrots
Where: Opposite Pek Kio Market and Food Centre
When: Early April
Blue-crowned hanging parrots and chicks were seen in a nest 5m above the ground. The nest was presumably left by other birds such as woodpeckers as parrots cannot make their own holes to nest in.
While the chicks were not easy to spot, adult parrots returned every hour to feed them.
Shayna Toh