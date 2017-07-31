An inclusive brand of Malay culture in S'pore

The Malays in Singapore have a tradition of being inclusive, and more should be done to strengthen and preserve the community's culture and identity, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

Calling it "Singapore's special version of Malay culture", he said it melds with the country's multiracial setting and has enriched the practice of Islam here. He called on Malay Singaporeans to be confident of their identity and traditions, saying it acts as a bulwark against the spread of radical thinking and practices.

Mr Masagos was speaking at a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees.

