An hour for Mother Earth

Singapore's skyline went dim for an hour yesterday evening, as downtown landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay, the ArtScience Museum and the Singapore Flyer joined businesses across the island in switching off their lights for Earth Hour at 8.30pm.

The countdown event for the global environmental awareness movement at Marina Bay featured performances by local artists such as Jack & Rai and the Jukuleles. Organiser World Wide Fund for Nature in Singapore estimated that some 15,000 people turned up over 10 days of events and activities, with many pledging to reduce their plastic usage.

