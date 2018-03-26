Amy Khor brings water-saving message to Bishan school, with a pail and water scoop

SINGAPORE - The taps ran dry on Monday (March 26) at Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School in Bishan.

Instead, pupils of the school waited for their turn as a special female guest scooped out water from a pail for them to wash their hands, at a wash basin in the school canteen.

"I think it is important for Singaporeans, especially our younger generation who have not experienced water shortage or water rationing, to continue to be mindful of the importance of water conservation," the guest, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources, later told reporters.

The Bishan school was one of 95 schools across all levels which have held or are going to hold water rationing exercises this month, as part of the month-long activities following Singapore World Water Day on March 3.

During the exercise, the water supply to the taps in the school is cut off and students have to use the water collected in pails to wash their hands.

This year, the number of schools taking part was double that of last year, involving a total of 43,000 students across the island.

At Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary on Monday, the water rationing exercise started with a short introduction by Primary 6 pupil Taria Mulyadi. This was followed by a skit about the need for water conservation performed by Primary 6 pupils.

Dr Khor also observed a Character and Citizenship Education lesson conducted in Mandarin, on the water rationing exercise. During the lesson, the children watched a video that explained Singapore's four national taps and why water conservation should be practised.

The children were also taught ways to reduce water usage, such as by taking shorter showers, using a mug when brushing teeth and washing clothes on a full load.

The school's principal, Madam Teo Ching Ling, said it was the first time that the school was participating in such an exercise. However, the school has been spreading the message of saving water through other lessons and activities, she added.

She said: "We tell the children that even though it is a water rationing exercise, we hope that they would make it a habit to save water and really make every drop count.

"To us, it is not just about saving water - it is also part of National Education for the children and the next generation. It is important for them to have that sense of reality that water is indeed precious and not something to be taken for granted."