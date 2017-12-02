American Muslim preacher denied entry

An American Muslim preacher planning to join an Islamic cruise was denied entry into Singapore on arrival at Changi Airport on Nov 24.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said Mr Yusuf Estes had expressed views "contrary to the values of our multiracial and multi-religious society." It said cruise organisers had sought views on Mr Estes as a possible speaker, noting that he had made claims that other faiths were false.

Mr Estes was later flown from Malaysia to Aceh, where he spoke to 1,000 cruise passengers on Monday.

In October, the ministry said two other preachers planning to speak on the same cruise, which left last Saturday, would not be allowed entry.

