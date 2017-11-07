Aly Says: What you didn't know about the mighty Singapore passport

SINGAPORE - Passports have come a long way from its earliest days as a letter granting safe passage in 450 BC to a technologically advanced biometric booklet today.

A recent report ranked the Singapore passport as 'most powerful' in the world with visa-free access to 159 countries.

The story of the little red book goes back 52 years.

Singapore issued its first passport in 1965.

From 1967 to 1996, Singapore had a separate blue passport that allowed travel to just West Malaysia.

From April 2005, the validity of the Singapore passport changed from 10 years to five years to keep the security features up to date.

In 2006, the biometric passport was introduced.

In October this year, the Singapore passport got a new design with security updates.

Technology aside, how does Singapore's passport design compare with other countries?

Watch the video to find out.