Romance was in the air for management support officer Rajesh Singh, 31, who finally proposed formally last night to his wife Mia Wang, 26, a financial analyst, after an earlier attempt fell through.

Their arranged marriage began with nuptials last April. Mr Singh and Ms Wang enjoyed a Sky Dining experience in a cable car, thanks to two Dining on Cloud 9 passes won in a Kiss92 FM radio contest, before he proposed in a garden on Mount Faber.