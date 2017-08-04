All decked out for National Day

Clockwise from above: The Central Manpower Base decked out in National Day decorations; the lighthouse on Pedra Branca and an HDB block.
The Central Manpower Base decked out in National Day decorations.PHOTOS: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK
Clockwise from above: The Central Manpower Base decked out in National Day decorations; the lighthouse on Pedra Branca and an HDB block.
The lighthouse on Pedra BrancaPHOTOS: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK
Clockwise from above: The Central Manpower Base decked out in National Day decorations; the lighthouse on Pedra Branca and an HDB block.
An HDB block.PHOTOS: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK
Published
1 hour ago

It is less than a week to Singapore's National Day, marking 52 years of independence.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen highlighted how the country is getting into the swing of things.

Posting on Facebook, he said Singapore's national symbols are being displayed across the Republic.

He posted pictures of a decked-out Housing Board block, a walkway in Toa Payoh, the Defence Ministry's Central Manpower Base and the lighthouse on Pedra Branca.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

He wrote: "With National Day around the corner, streets, camps and homes across our nation are decked out with Singapore flags and banners in celebration of another birthday, including Pedra Branca! Majulah Singapura!"

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2017, with the headline 'All decked out for National Day'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice