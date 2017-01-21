All aboard the 'kindness' bus

A smiling Ravi Kiran, six, and 21 other children from Sarada Kindergarten yesterday became the first to board the Kindsville Express, a replica of a bus which serves as a platform to teach participants how to behave graciously on public transport.

The bus is part of the Kindsville Tour at the Singapore Kindness Movement's new Stamford Road premises.

Its Kindness Gallery is open on weekdays, but the tour is conducted only during the first two weeks of each month, from February to November this year.