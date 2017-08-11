All 3,700 Australian sheep imported for korban sold

SINGAPORE- All 3,700 sheep from Australia made available for this year's korban ritual have been sold and taken up by members of the public, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) announced on Friday (Aug 11).

The price of each sheep for the Islamic ritual sacrifice was $485 - $5 lower than last year's price.

Last year, 1,800 Australian sheep and 1,700 Irish lambs were sacrificed.

Preparations for korban, a ritual observed on Hari Raya Haji, at 25 mosques are on schedule, said the JKMS.

Hari Raya Haji falls on Sept 1 this year.

"JKMS would like to thank members of the community for their strong support towards korban 2017. With all orders for livestock taken up, preparation of korban will go on to the next phase," it added.

The korban ritual commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God because of his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail.

Meat from the slaughter is typically given to worshippers and the needy.