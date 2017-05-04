AI.SG chief also expert in behavioural sciences

The man behind Singapore's push to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to solve national challenges is not just a data scientist, but also a behavioural scientist.

Professor Ho Teck Hua, 55, executive chairman of the newly formed AI.SG, will oversee the programme's mission to tackle large-scale challenges in finance, transport and healthcare through the use of AI. He will also lead the newly formed Singapore Data Science Consortium.

"I hope my background in behavioural and data sciences can help gather researchers from different disciplines and encourage them to share ideas, brainstorm solutions and, in turn, spark innovation," said Prof Ho.

He is also the deputy president (research and technology) and Tan Chin Tuan Centennial Professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He holds a doctorate in Decision Sciences from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Arts in Decision Sciences from the same school, and a Master of Science in Computer and Information Sciences from NUS.

He spent over a decade at the University of California, Berkeley as a chaired professor with tenure. In 2015, he returned to Singapore to take up his current post. He was a recipient of the Returning Singaporean Scientists Scheme for a proposal to solve societal challenges using big data-driven decision sciences.

Lester Hio