Bali flight disruptions: Airlines scramble to reroute passengers

With the Denpasar airport shut as Bali's Mount Agung continued to erupt and spew thick plumes of steam and ash yesterday, some airlines have been scrambling to reroute passengers.

Scoot said it managed to arrange transportation for its passengers from Bali to Surabaya. From there, they will be flown back to Singapore on Scoot planes.

The journey, which includes a ferry crossing, is expected to take 18 hours.

Scoot has also stopped the sale of tickets for flights to and from Bali till Dec 4, it said.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is also assisting customers who have been affected by flight disruptions. It said it is accommodating some travellers in hotels, among other measures.

SIA is also offering customers the option of rerouting their original flights to Denpasar for Monday and yesterday to other South-east Asian destinations in the Singapore Airlines and SilkAir network.

The new flights must be "within the same cabin class, subject to seat availability".

Singaporean Natalie Neo, 26, an analyst at a bank, was among tens of thousands of travellers who were stranded in Bali.

She was there with her friend Hazel Mei, 29, who works in finance, for a weekend getaway. Initially scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Monday night, they had two flights cancelled on them.

Ms Neo said: "First, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines informed us it had cancelled our flight, as it said it was not safe to fly or land at night in Bali as long as the volcano was active."

The duo were then rebooked on an SIA flight scheduled to return to Singapore yesterday afternoon, but this, too, was cancelled.

Ms Neo said: "We've had to extend our stay in the hotel. We've not heard any news of compensation or if accommodation will be covered by either airline if the disruption continues."

Singapore permanent resident Simon Kyte, 45, a banking executive, was in Bali for a week-long holiday with his wife and two children.

He was scheduled to be on a KLM flight back to Singapore at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Kyte, who is from Britain, said: "KLM has transferred us to the Hilton Garden Inn next to the airport and has been paying for our stay and food."

He said his employers have been considerate. "The understanding is that I will be working remotely on my work phone until I can get home."