Airlines offer alternative destinations for Bali travellers as Mount Agung erupts

SINGAPORE - Airlines have offered alternatives for travellers bound for Indonesia's Bali island after Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar International Airport, closed due to the eruption of Mount Agung, a volcano on the holiday island.

The airport had said in a notice on Monday (Nov 27) morning that it would be closed on Monday and reopen at 7am on Tuesday. There were no further updates on its website and social media channels as of 7pm on Monday.

Singapore Airlines said customers on affected flights can reroute their original flights to Denpasar on Monday (Nov 27) or Tuesday to other South-east Asia destinations within the Singapore Airlines and SilkAir network.

Flights must be within the same cabin class, and are subject to seat availability.

Customers travelling to Denpasar between Nov 27 and Dec 4, with tickets issued on or before Nov 27, may contact the nearest SIA ticket office to rebook or request a refund of their tickets.

Those who choose to switch to a new travel date must choose dates before, or on, Jan 31 next year.

The following SQ flights have been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday: SQ938 / SQ939, SQ942 / SQ943, SQ946 / SQ947, SQ948 / SQ949, MI176 / MI175.

Budget carrier Scoot has also cancelled its three daily flights to and from Bali's Denpasar airport - TR280/281, TR285/285 and TR 288/289 - on Monday and Tuesday.

It is no longer selling tickets to flights to and from Bali for the travel period from Nov 27 to Dec 4.

Those who have already made bookings to fly to Bali via Scoot in this period can either cancel their bookings to receive a full refund; rebook on other Bali flights when flights resume, with outbound travel commencing by Jan 31 next year; or rebook on other Scoot destinations.

Change fees are waived, but fare differences may apply.

Jetstar has also offered alternative holiday destinations for its travellers going to Bali.

Those booked on its flights to Bali from Nov 25 to Nov 29 can choose instead to switch to destinations in South-east Asia.

The routes they can switch to are: Da Nang, Vietnam; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Hat Yai, Thailand; Phuket, Thailand; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; or Yangon, Myanmar.

The routes up for grabs are return flights that depart on or before Dec 14, with return dates allowed until Dec 28.

This is subject to availability.

For more updates, travellers are advised to follow each airline's social media channels or contact their offices directly.