Airline tech firm Sabre to cut over 900 jobs, 9% of workforce affected including those in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sabre, a technology solutions provider for the airline and tourism sectors, will cut more than 900 jobs, including those in Singapore, The Straits Times has learnt.

Singapore is the firm's Asian headquarters.

Affected staff will be given a week's pay for each year of service, sources said.

When contacted, a Sabre spokesman confirmed the job cuts but declined to say how many in Singapore were affected, or the compensation offered.

"The job reductions being implemented amount to approximately 9 per cent of our existing workforce of 10,000, plus the elimination of certain open positions" he said.

Despite the cuts, the firm said it will continue to hire and grow with a focus on skillsets and needs that reflect business strategies.

"We operate in a dynamic industry and remain focused on building our core capabilities for continued growth and success. From time to time we adjust staffing to meet business requirements and opportunities, just like any well-managed company must do.

"Over the last several months, we have had an open and ongoing conversation with our customers, employees and investors about our need to prioritise our product offerings and investment strategies" the spokesman said.

Since it went public in 2014, Sabre, which is headquartered in the United States, has added nearly 2,500 jobs - which translates to a more than 30 per cent growth from the firm's pre-initial public offering employment base.

The firm has customers in more than 160 countries around the world and has an annual turnover of more than US$3 billion.

In Singapore, the Government has warned that while the economy is picking up, some sectors are going through difficulties, which has led to job losses.