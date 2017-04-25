Aircon technician hurt after falling from 5th floor of factory building at Sims Avenue

SINGAPORE - A man whom eyewitnesses said was an aircon technician fell from the fifth storey of Yi Xiu Factory Building at Sims Avenue on Monday (April 24) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 65 Sims Avenue at around 6.10pm.

A man in his 30s was found lying on the parapet of the building's second level, an SCDF spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

SCDF officers rescued him using an aerial rescue platform, while SCDF's Dart (Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team) officers also deployed a lifepak as a precautionary measure.

The man, who was not wearing a safety harness when he fell, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a stable condition.

An eyewitness who spoke to citizen journalism website Stomp said the man was unable to move after he fell.

SCDF dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and three supporting vehicles to the scene.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.