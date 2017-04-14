Ahead of 2G shutdown, most users ready for 3G

Around two-thirds of those who use Singapore's 2G mobile network have switched to 3G, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said yesterday, just days before the gradual shutdown of the 2G network is completed next Tuesday.

Around 60,000 to 80,000 people still use the 2G network, said MWC chairman Yeo Guat Kwang in a statement.

But a large proportion of these phone users have both 2G and 3G compatible phones, or use a dual-SIM smartphone, he said.

The shutting down of the old network began on April 1. 2G refers to the second generation of mobile telecommunication technologies, including GPRS, which sends mobile data at rates measured in kilobits per second (Kbps).

Most mobile users in Singapore use the 3G or 4G network. Both send mobile data at faster rates.

MWC said it will ramp up its engagement with migrant workers over the weekend to remind them to switch to 3G phones immediately.

Said Mr Yeo: "Our telco partners will continue to offer attractive migration packages to 2G users."

MWC has also released a guide for 2G users switching to 3G phones who face connectivity issues.

Lydia Lam