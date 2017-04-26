Ageing innovation forum targets silver market

Managing director of Radiance Medical Systems Steven Ho, 51, demonstrating how to retract the wheel so that a user can move smoothly out of a transfer wheelchair into a chair, watched by managing director of Winner SG Michael Pang, 66. The world's first transfer wheelchair got an upgrade, with a remote-control function making it suitable for use by wheelchair users who do not have the strength to manually retract the wheels.ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Project coordinator Wah Shi Hao, 32, and technician Jose Maasin, 57, demonstrating the use of Autoadapt, a removable car seat that transforms into a wheelchair. The Swedish-made seat can be removed from the car and attached to the base of a wheelchair frame, thus eliminating the exertion needed to lift someone in and out of a car. It is distributed by local company Arian.ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Education manager Donavan Tan, 37, demonstrating how to use Sci-Fit's lateral exercise machine, which targets muscles in the upper leg and helps to improve lateral stability, hence preventing falls among the elderly. It can also be used for rehabilitation after surgery and is being exhibited in South-east Asia for the first time at AAIF2017.ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
As Singapore's population ages, there is a greater need for new models of care and new products for seniors.

Some of these were on display at the 8th International Ageing Asia Innovation Forum 2017 (AAIF2017), which had both local and international experts sharing their insights and showcasing their best practices.

More than 30 exhibitors from countries including Australia, Finland, Indonesia and Japan also had products to exhibit in conjunction with the forum.

While there were many products for elderly people, Japanese eldercare provider Silverwood also had a virtual-reality application to simulate the life of a person living with dementia. It is estimated that 4.6 million people in Japan have dementia.

Silverwood president Tadamichi Shimogawara said: "Every day, we interact with many dementia patients. This is what triggered the project."

The number of people aged 65 and above in Singapore is expected to reach 900,000 by 2030.

The founder of Ageing Asia, Ms Janice Chia, said there are increasing opportunities for products and services in the silver market, in view of the changing needs. "Product and service innovation will then be necessary to increase productivity and efficiency to cater for better delivery of care," she said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'Ageing innovation forum targets silver market'.
