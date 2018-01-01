HOME IN FOCUS

Adding life to days

Ms Mikaela Low, an 18-year-old volunteer, speaks to a Dover Park Hospice resident during a befriending session. Ms Low started at the hospice helping out with administration, before training to be a befriender when she was 16. She also plays the piano in the hospice hallway every fortnight. She said: “Some patients are really talkative, and some are not. I realised through my years of volunteering that sometimes they just want someone to sit beside them and keep them company.”ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Mr Johnny Oh, a 59-year-old electrical maintenance officer and volunteer of 11 years, learns to sculpt balloons during a workshop at Dover Park Hospice. Under its Continuous Volunteer Education programme, Dover Park organises classes regularly to teach new skills and extend knowledge in patient care, such as caring for those with dementia.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Patient Mariamah Ramakrishnan, 47, gets a visit from volunteers Han Lilin (left), 34, and Bernard Yeo, 61, as well as Bailey the cavoodle (a cross between a cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle) and Jacque the border collie during a weekend animal-therapy session. The pet group has 16 volunteers, 14 dogs and three rabbits, which cater to Muslim patients.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Mrs Cheok Boon Kiew, 71, trims a patient’s hair on her weekly visit to the hospice. Mrs Cheok was a professional hairdresser before retiring after her children grew up. She has been doing full-time volunteer work at the hospice since 1996. Mrs Cheok works with a small team of both professional and non-professional hairdressers to ensure that patients look neat and well groomed during the time they have left to live. “Everyone wants to look beautiful, even in their last journey,” she said.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Full-time volunteer Mabel Pek (centre), 61, with 44-year-old teacher Chow Wai Mun, massages a resident’s legs during a weekly massage-therapy session. Ms Pek heads a team of around 10 volunteers, and has trained over 100 in the art of Swedish massage. It is one of the gentlest forms of massage and the therapy is used to soothe patients. As a volunteer put it: “Touch is universal, and massage is a great way to express care and concern, especially to patients who don’t like to talk.”ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Customer service officer Gary Tee, 50, a volunteer with 20 years of service, helps feed a patient during a befriending session. Befrienders provide companionship and a listening ear to patients, and also to caregivers and family members. They also help patients with simple requests such as taking them to the koi pond, or playing a game of carrom. Befrienders help to bring about a sense of normalcy in a situation that is challenging for many patients and their families.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Mr Randall De’Souza, 51, helps 82-year-old patient Tan Kang Liang get around the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay during a weekly outing. Dover Park Hospice’s 18 volunteer groups, named after different gemstones, are classified into “patient-facing” and “nonpatient- facing” types. Patient-facing groups interact closely with patients through activities such as massage therapy and hairdressing. The other groups play more of a support role. This includes cooking meals, tending to the hospice garden and creating handicrafts to sell for fund-raising purposes.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG

Volunteers at Dover Park Hospice are given the training and support needed to care for terminally ill residents in their last stage of life

"The last resort" is a term veteran volunteer Marlene Foo uses to refer to Dover Park Hospice - not as a last-ditch solution, but as a place that resembles home for the terminally ill in their last stage of life.

Set up in 1992 as Singapore's only secular hospice, almost 400 volunteers, including Ms Foo, are integral in providing daily care and support to the residents who mostly suffer from cancer or end-stage organ failure.

A small number of patients have advanced dementia.

In November, the hospice received the President's Award for Volunteerism and Philanthropy (Non-Profit Organisation), an accolade similar to other awards it has won in the past for its robust volunteer management system.

There are 18 volunteer groups within the hospice.

Activities involving intimate patient contact include massage therapy, hairdressing and outings .

Those who wish to take on a more back-end role can join volunteer groups that cook meals for the patients, or create handicrafts to sell for fund-raising purposes.

  • 400

    Number of volunteers at Dover Park Hospice.

Volunteers undergo a stringent selection process, which ensures that they are mentally prepared to work with the residents, and that they are able to commit on a long-term basis.

Following a simple orientation, volunteers go through basic palliative-care training, which includes basic nursing, covering topics like infection control and feeding techniques.

They also learn about grief, patient communication and self-care.

They are then mentored by more experienced volunteers and shadow them for a short period before being deemed ready to interact with patients by themselves.

Each volunteer group has a leader who keeps a check on the welfare of the patients, and also provides support in an environment where most patients do not stay for more than two months, and where volunteers can get emotionally burnt-out.

With this support system, Dover Park Hospice has been able to not only retain volunteers who have a variety of skills - many of whom have been volunteering for more than 20 years - but also nurture young and passionate ones.

The volunteers come from all walks of life, and include housewives, professionals and students.

Volunteer applications have increased over the years, said Dover Park Hospice chief executive Timothy Liu.

"People are realising that death and dying are part of the human journey, and rather than avoiding it entirely, we begin to acknowledge it and embrace it. What we try to do at Dover Park is not add days to life, but life to days," he said.

