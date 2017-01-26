Adding colour to River Hongbao

Acclaimed overseas dance troupes, Chongqing Song and Dance Troupe, Chongqing Acrobatic Art Troupe and Hwa Kang Dance Troupe from Taipei Chinese Culture University, will be performing at the River Hongbao at The Float@Marina Bay from Jan 26 to 30.

The carnival, a free event, will also feature more than 30 rides and game booths, as well as handicraft and food stalls.

The festivities, which last till Feb 4, are jointly organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board and the People's Association.

Opening times are from 2pm to 11pm daily, but will be extended to 1am on Jan 27, on Chinese New Year Eve.