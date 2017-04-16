Actor files police report on woman who 'abused trust'

Local actor Edmund Chen has filed a police report after claiming to have lost at least $10,000 to a woman he had hired part-time but who later allegedly abused his trust.

Speaking to The Sunday Times over the phone, Mr Chen, 56, said: "I feel disappointed and angry. We let this woman into our lives because we wanted to share our blessings.

"But not only did she abuse our trust, she even messed up my company operations and damaged my relationships with clients."

The 30-year-old woman denies his allegations.

In a series of posts on his Facebook page earlier this week, Mr Chen said he got to know her late last year after she messaged him over Facebook asking to collaborate on an art project. Mr Chen is also an illustrator.

'NO CHANCE TO RESPOND' He attacked me on Facebook before I even had a chance to tell reporters anything. Why would he do this? THE WOMAN, on not being given the chance to tell her side of the story.

The project did not take off, but he introduced her to his family and his actress wife Xiang Yun, 55, and she became close to them.

"Friends did tell me to be careful of her, but Xiang Yun and I believe in giving people second chances," he said.

Mr Chen said he let her work for him part-time, and paid her close to $10,000 for about five months of work. He fired her in February, but he alleged that she continued to pass herself off as his representative in his business circles.

Mr Chen confirmed with The Sunday Times yesterday that he has filed a police report but declined to share its contents.

On making his accusations public, he said: "I contemplated for a long, long time but I thought - if I can prevent (someone else from being) the next victim, I would do so."

The woman told Lianhe Wanbao last Thursday that she has not done anything wrong. She said: "He attacked me on Facebook before I even had a chance to tell reporters anything. Why would he do this?" She said that she is discussing her options with lawyers.