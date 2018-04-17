Accused in club fight case also allegedly pushed cop

A 22-year-old man was hauled to court yesterday for his alleged involvement in a fight in F Club and also for assaulting a police officer.

Gavin Ng Wee Kian was charged with one count of committing affray. He also faces two other charges of using criminal force against a public servant.

Ng is believed to have punched a man, Mr Sim Yi En, in a fight at F Club at 3B River Valley Road around 4am on May 14 last year.

When a police officer, Sergeant Adrian Tan Kar Wee, approached him around 4.25am, Ng allegedly brushed his right hand away and pushed him on his right shoulder.

He also pulled Sgt Tan's lanyard, snapping it.

Ng also flaunted his secret society affiliation after being arrested, police said on Sunday.

He was offered bail of $5,000, and will be back in court on May 7.

If convicted of affray, he could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For using criminal force against a public servant in the discharge of his duty, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

Cheryl Tee