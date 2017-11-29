Accident involving 3 trucks on PIE on Wednesday, 2 injured

SINGAPORE - An accident involving three trucks on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Nov 29) afternoon saw two drivers taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident in the direction of Changi Airport, after the Lornie Road exit, at about 3.30pm.

Upon arrival, one of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was found trapped in his seat.

SCDF used hydraulic tools to rescue him.

He was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, along with another male driver in his 30s.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the three heavy vehicles occupying the two leftmost lanes of the road.

Two of the trucks had badly damaged front carriages.

At 6pm, the Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was still a jam on the PIE up to the Bukit Timah Expressway due to the accident. It also told motorists to avoid lane 4.