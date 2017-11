SINGAPORE - An accident between a car and a taxi at the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4 saw two people taken to hospital on Tuesday morning (Nov 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at about 8.05am.

Two people were taken to Changi General Hospital by an SCDF ambulance.

A video sent in by an ST reader showed a dark coloured car in the middle of the junction, with a yellow ComfortDelgro taxi perpendicular to it.