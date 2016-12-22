Accident at junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive sends one to hospital

SINGAPORE - An accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive towards Tuas Checkpoint, landed a lorry driver in hospital on Thursday (Dec 22).

In a video sent to The Straits Times through Twitter by user @catchymandy, a truck could be seen blocking the two right-most lanes on a road.

The video, taken from inside a passing bus, showed that the truck's front was badly damaged, and there were a few people gathered down the road in front of it.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at the location at about 8.20am.

An ambulance was dispatched.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Police investigations are ongoing.