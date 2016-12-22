Accident at junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive sends one to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after an accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive towards Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Dec 22).
One person was taken to hospital after an accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive towards Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Dec 22).PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO
Published
Dec 22, 2016, 10:35 am SGT
Updated
9 hours ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - An accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive towards Tuas Checkpoint, landed a lorry driver in hospital on Thursday (Dec 22).

In a video sent to The Straits Times through Twitter by user @catchymandy, a truck could be seen blocking the two right-most lanes on a road.

The video, taken from inside a passing bus, showed that the truck's front was badly damaged, and there were a few people gathered down the road in front of it.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at the location at about 8.20am.

An ambulance was dispatched.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping