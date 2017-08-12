Accident along SLE sees car on fire, 2 people injured

SINGAPORE - Two people were injured in an accident involving at least two vehicles along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) early on Saturday (Aug 12) morning.

It occurred along the SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway, at the slip road near the Woodlands exit.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to an accident involving at least a van and a car at that location at 6.47am.

A 51-year-old man, the driver of the van, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A 28-year-old woman who was the passenger in the car was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the two casualties had lacerations on their limbs.

A video of the incident posted on Facebook shows the car on fire, as traffic slows to a crawl.

The accident caused congestion for several hours, and the BKE (Woodlands) exit was closed, according to a series of tweets by the Land Transport Authority.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST that it received a call for help at 5.51am and dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino and three ambulances.

SCDF put out the fire on the vehicle, which involved the engine compartment, using a hosereel jet.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.