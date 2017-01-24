Abused Siberian husky now up for adoption: SPCA

SINGAPORE - The Siberian husky that was ill-treated by its owner has been put up for adoption by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The husky's owner, Alan Chiam, was on Monday (Jan 23) fined $8,000 for hitting and kicking the dog at his Jalan Loyang Besar house on May 23 last year.

Three videos of Chiam abusing the husky were uploaded by a neighbour on Facebook, after she heard dogs yelping.

One of the videos showed Chiam kicking the husky while it is sitting with its head down, while another showed Chiam punching the husky on his head.



Screenshots from videos that showed Alan Chiam abusing his Siberian husky in his Jalan Loyang Besar home. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK VIDEO



They went viral and prompted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to investigate the matter. The AVA removed the husky from Chiam's home and placed it under the care of SPCA.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Tuesday (Jan 24), SPCA executive director Jaipal Singh Gill confirmed that the husky, which has been named Malaski, is doing well and available for adoption.

"When it first arrived at SPCA, it appeared uncomfortable around people. Our animal care team took time to gain its confidence and trust," said Dr Gill.

"Over a period of a few months, we provided it with positive human social interactions, using purely force-free humane handling techniques. It is now happy in its environment and is eagerly awaiting a new home."

Dr Gill said Malaski will do well with a "patient and understanding owner" who can take the time to familiarise the dog with its new environment and family.

Malaski can live with older teenage children and it would be best if it was the only pet at home, he added.

Those interested can visit SPCA's shelter at 50 Sungei Tengah Road to get acquainted with Malaski.