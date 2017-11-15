Abortions down 40% from a decade ago

Greater use of contraception and easing of the stigma attached to single mothers have seen the number of abortions performed here fall 40 per cent from nearly 12,000 a decade ago to around 7,200 last year.

The number is believed to be among the lowest on record for Singapore and a far cry from the peak of nearly 24,000 abortions that were carried out in 1985, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

The number of abortions performed on women under the age of 20 fell dramatically from 1,363 in 2007 to 343 last year.

The number of babies born to teenagers aged 19 and below also fell by more than half, from 820 babies born in 2007 to 332 babies last year.

The number of babies born has fluctuated between about 38,000 and 42,000 a year in the past decade, according to a report last year by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

SEE HOME