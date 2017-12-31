A wet New Year's Eve as revellers brave the rain to welcome 2018 at Marina Bay

The fireworks display at 8.05pm during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018.
People shielding themselves from the rain while waiting for the fireworks at the Marina Bay Floating Platform at 6pm on Dec 31.
Both auxiliary police officers and security officers were out in full force outside the Marina Bay Floating Platform.
Mr Victor Phuah, 37, plays with his five-year-old son Boling at the Marina Bay Floating Platform at 6pm on Dec 31.
SINGAPORE - Rain put a damper on those planning to catch New Year's Eve festivities on Sunday (Dec 31) afternoon.

Several outdoor activities planned - such as dance workouts and yoga - were cancelled owing to the inclement weather.

There was rain islandwide due to a monsoon surge in the South China Sea, with the National Environment Agency reporting temperatures as low as 23 deg C.

However, some still braved the weather in the hopes of getting a good photo of the fireworks later in the evening, as well as the light-up of buildings in the area, such as The Fullerton Hotel.

"It's just a slight drizzle, so I don't mind," said 17-year-old student Liu Zheng Qi, who had arrived in the Marina Bay area with a friend at about 4.30pm with his photography gear, such as a tripod, to take photos of the fireworks.

He had intended to look for a spot on the roof of the Esplanade, but found the area closed off from 6pm for security reasons.

Many revellers came equipped with umbrellas and ponchos too.

Families preparing to watch fireworks from the Marina Bay Floating Platform on Dec 31, 2017
Time lapse of the light projections and fireworks at 8pm on Dec 31, 2017

Security has been beefed up for countdown parties here, following a number of terror incidents overseas this year.

Police officers - including officers from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command and Emergency Response Teams - were out in force at the Marina Bay countdown party yesterday, joined by both auxiliary police officers and security officers.

 

A number of roads in the area, such as St Andrew's Road and Connaught Drive, were closed to vehicular traffic.

Mr Peh Lian Soon, who had been at the Esplanade since 3pm to take photos, said he did not mind the additional security presence.

It's for our own safety," said the 48-year-old assistant director in an education firm.

